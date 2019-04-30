S&P registers record high on solid data

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 broke above its intraday record high on Monday, underscoring the view that the bull market has longer to run, after consumer spending rose in March and inflation data was benign.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.92 points, or 0.04%, to 26,554.25, the S&P 500 gained 3.15 points, or 0.11%, to 2,943.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.46 points, or 0.19%, to 8,161.85.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.