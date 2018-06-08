You are here:
S&P, Nasdaq drop as tech rally ends

Business Reuters Jun 08, 2018 02:05:29 IST

S&P, Nasdaq drop as tech rally ends

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P and Nasdaq fell on Thursday, as the technology sector snapped a rally and investors turned to safer bets while keeping an eye on global trade tensions and awaiting next week's U.S. and European central bank meetings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 94.81 points, or 0.38 percent, to 25,241.2, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 1.98 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,770.37 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 54.17 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,635.07.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; and Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 02:05 AM

