S&P, Nasdaq advance on trade optimism, Dow dips

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 eked out a gain on Tuesday after comments from a Trump administration official on trade with China and the Mexican economy minister on the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement provided cause for optimism.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 64.1 points, or 0.27 percent, to 24,099.05, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 6.74 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,654.79 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 64.44 points, or 0.91 percent, to 7,130.70.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

