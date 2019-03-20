S&P little changed as trade worries offset optimism over Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 stock index ended little changed on Tuesday as investor optimism regarding the Federal Reserve's expected affirmation of its dovish policy stance was offset by reports of fault lines emerging in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.72 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,887.38, the S&P 500 lost 0.34 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,832.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.47 points, or 0.12 percent, to 7,723.95.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

