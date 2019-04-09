S&P gains capped as investors await earnings season

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged into positive territory on Monday, with gains held in check by falling industrial stocks as investors braced for what Wall Street expects to be the first quarter of contracting earnings since 2016.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91.45 points, or 0.35%, to 26,333.54, the S&P 500 gained 2.05 points, or 0.07%, to 2,894.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.21 points, or 0.18%, to 7,952.90.

(Reporting By Stephen Culp; Editing by Chris Reese)

