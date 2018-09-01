You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

S&P flat, Dow dips as U.S., Canada end trade talks

Business Reuters Sep 01, 2018 03:05:07 IST

S&P flat, Dow dips as U.S., Canada end trade talks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended flat while the Dow edged down and the Nasdaq closed higher in light trading on Friday as trade talks between Canada and the United States concluded without resolution ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

According to the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 22.1 points, or 0.09 percent, to 25,964.82, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 0.39 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,901.52 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 21.17 points, or 0.26 percent, to 8,109.54.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018 03:05 AM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores