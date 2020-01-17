S&P 500 tops 3,300 on strong retail sales, Morgan Stanley results

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit the 3,300 mark for the first time on Thursday and the other main U.S. indexes also surged to record highs, fuelled by solid retail sales data and upbeat Morgan Stanley earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 267.42 points, or 0.92%, to 29,297.64, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 27.52 points, or 0.84%, to 3,316.81 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 98.44 points, or 1.06%, to 9,357.13.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.