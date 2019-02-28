S&P 500 slips after busy day of Washington testimony

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed down slightly on Wednesday but was well above its session low after testimonies to U.S. Congress from trade and central bank officials as well as testimony by President Donald Trump's former lawyer brought few major surprises.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.82 points, or 0.28 percent, to 25,985.16, the S&P 500 lost 1.52 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,792.38, and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.21 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,554.51.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Leslie Adler)

