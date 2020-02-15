S&P 500 posts slim gain, helped by Nvidia boost

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended modestly higher on Friday following strong earnings from Nvidia and a report late in the session that the White House was considering a tax incentive for Americans to buy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 25.64 points, or 0.09%, to 29,397.67, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 6.12 points, or 0.18%, to 3,380.06 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 19.21 points, or 0.2%, to 9,731.18.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

