S&P 500 nears record high on trade progress, upbeat Intel earnings

By April Joyner
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Washington said it was close to finalizing parts of a trade pact with Beijing and strong quarterly results from Intel Corp
During the session, the benchmark index <.SPX> peaked at 3,027.39, which surpassed its closing record of 3,025.86 on July 26. It ended at 3,022.55, and the S&P 500 total return index <.SPXT> notched an all-time high.
U.S. stocks rose early after the U.S. Trade Representative's office said deputy-level talks would continue. President Donald Trump said China wanted "to make a deal very badly."
Wall Street enjoyed a strong week, boosted by a clutch of better-than-expected third-quarter earnings reports. The S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly percentage gain in seven weeks, the Nasdaq its biggest in eight weeks.
"The little bit of positive trade news has pushed the market up, but it wasn't all that negative even before this news came up," said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in New York. "There's not a lot of selling left out there."
Intel's quarterly report added to Friday's upbeat sentiment. The chipmaker's shares jumped 8.1%, their largest daily percentage gain since January 2018, after the company beat Wall Street revenue and profit estimates and raised its full-year revenue forecast.
The gain in Intel helped propel the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index <.SOX> to a record high.
Amazon.com Inc
"The market reaction to Amazon wasn't as bad as people thought, which created a positive atmosphere," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 152.53 points, or 0.57%, to 26,958.06, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 12.26 points, or 0.41%, to 3,022.55 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 57.32 points, or 0.7%, to 8,243.12.
For the week, the S&P 500 rose 1.2%, the Dow gained 0.7% and the Nasdaq climbed 1.9%.
Charter Communications Inc
Boeing Co
Shares of VF Corp
The next round of earnings due next week includes Apple Inc
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.41-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.50-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 83 new highs and 59 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.29 billion shares, compared to the 6.46 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.
(Reporting by April Joyner; Additional reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date: Oct 26, 2019 03:05:43 IST