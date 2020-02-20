S&P 500, Nasdaq notch record highs on China stimulus hopes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose to record closing highs on Wednesday as optimism that China would take more measures to prop up its economy eased concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 115.5 points, or 0.4%, to 29,347.69, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 15.81 points, or 0.47%, to 3,386.1 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 84.44 points, or 0.87%, to 9,817.18.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.