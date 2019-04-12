S&P 500 ends flat but healthcare a drag

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended flat on Thursday as investors waited for earnings season to kick into high gear, but healthcare stocks fell.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.11 points, or 0.05%, to 26,143.05, the S&P 500 gained 0.11 points, or 0.00%, to 2,888.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.89 points, or 0.21%, to 7,947.36.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.