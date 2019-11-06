S&P 500 ends down slightly after recent records

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 edged lower on Tuesday, as investors paused in the wake of a rally buoyed by hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China that sent the three main U.S. stock indexes to record highs in the previous session.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 30.52 points, or 0.11%, to 27,492.63, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 3.64 points, or 0.12%, to 3,074.63 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 1.48 points, or 0.02%, to 8,434.68.

