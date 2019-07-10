S&P 500 ekes out gain as earnings worries loom

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Tuesday as gains in tech-related shares offset fresh worries about the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute on earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 22.38 points, or 0.08%, to 26,783.76, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 3.67 points, or 0.12%, to 2,979.62 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 43.35 points, or 0.54%, to 8,141.73.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

