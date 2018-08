(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow ended down slightly on Thursday as gains in Apple and Amazon were offset by losses in energy shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 74.52 points, or 0.29 percent, to 25,509.23, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 4.12 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,853.58 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 3.46 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,891.78.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Diane Craft)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.