S&P 500, Dow edge down as oil prices, trade worries weigh

By Stephen Culp
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Wednesday as falling crude prices and trade jitters held markets in check.
The Nasdaq posted its seventh consecutive daily advance, while the Dow was down marginally. The S&P 500's dip occurred as the index has inched closer in recent days to its record high set on Jan. 26.
"We had in January the fastest 10 percent decline from an all-time high in history," said Robert Phipps, director at Per Stirling in Austin, Texas. "When you have substantial declines, particularly off of previous highs, you normally will see periods of digestion."
China introduced new 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of goods imported from the United States in the latest tit-for-tat in the escalating trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
"This is going to continue at least until the midterm elections" in November, Phipps said. "Why would (China) negotiate with the U.S. now when they may get a mixed government to negotiate with after November?"
Trade-sensitive industrial companies <.SPLRCI> were the biggest drag on the Dow. The decline was led by Boeing
Energy stocks <.SPNY> fell 0.8 percent as crude prices
Technology <.SPLRCT> provided the largest boost to the S&P 500, led by Microsoft Corp
Shares of Tesla Inc
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 45.16 points, or 0.18 percent, to 25,583.75, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 0.75 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,857.7 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 4.66 points, or 0.06 percent, to 7,888.33.
Second-quarter earnings season has entered the home stretch, and of the 440 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so far, 78.6 percent have beaten analyst expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Walt Disney Co
Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
Among gainers, CVS Health Corp
Drugmaker Mylan NV
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.22-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.04-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 80 new highs and 77 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.95 billion shares, compared to the 6.31 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 03:05 AM