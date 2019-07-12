S&P 500, Dow climb as health insurers, financials gain

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Thursday to close at record highs as health insurers gained after the Trump administration scrapped a plan designed to rein in prescription drug prices, while financial shares climbed with bond yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 227.88 points, or 0.85%, to 27,088.08, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 6.84 points, or 0.23%, to 2,999.91 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 6.49 points, or 0.08%, to 8,196.04.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Susan Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.