S&P 500 approaches all-time high on trade progress

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose on Friday, briefly surpassing its record closing high, after Washington said it was near to finalizing parts of a trade pact with Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 150.36 points, or 0.56%, to 26,955.89, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 11.96 points, or 0.40%, to 3,022.25 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 57.32 points, or 0.7%, to 8,243.12.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .