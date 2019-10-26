Associate Partner

S&P 500 approaches all-time high on trade progress

Business Reuters Oct 26, 2019 02:06:58 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose on Friday, briefly surpassing its record closing high, after Washington said it was near to finalizing parts of a trade pact with Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 150.36 points, or 0.56%, to 26,955.89, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 11.96 points, or 0.40%, to 3,022.25 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 57.32 points, or 0.7%, to 8,243.12.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2019 02:06:58 IST

