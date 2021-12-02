Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme available via RBI's retail direct portal; check details here

Those interested can buy Sovereign Gold Bonds through various methods, including digitally. To buy the bonds online, investors can apply through the official websites of the listed scheduled commercial banks

The Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2021-22 - Series VIII which opened for subscription for five days starting 29 November, will also be available through Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Retail Direct Portal, as per the RBI.

“The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series VIII which is open for subscription till December 03, 2021, is also available through RBI Retail Direct Portal at https://rbiretaildirect.org.in,” the RBI wrote.

However, the subscription deadline will end on 3 December, this year. Earlier this week, the RBI, which issues the bonds on behalf of the central government, informed that the issue price for Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2021-22 has been fixed at Rs 4,791 per gram.

A discount of Rs 50 per gram on the nominal value of the bonds is also being offered by the government to investors applying online. In such cases, the payment against the application will be made through digital mode only. So the Gold Bond will be issued at a price of Rs 4,741 per gram for online investors.

Details on how to buy Sovereign Gold Bonds:

Meanwhile, the Sovereign Gold bonds will be sold through Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) as well as banks (except for Payment Banks and Small Finance Banks) and designated post offices.

Important details:

While buying bonds, an individual can pay up to a maximum of Rs 20,000 on making cash payment. There are other ways of choosing payment which include draft or cheque or electronic banking.

Those interested should note that the bonds of gold will be denominated in multiples of gram (s) with a basic unit of one gram. Moreover, the tenure of the bond will be for a period of eight years. It will also have an exit option after the fifth year which be exercised by investors at the next date of interest payments.

For the unversed, the minimum investment is one gram of gold while the maximum limit is 4 kilograms for individuals and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). For trusts and other entities, the limit is 20 kilos.