CHICAGO (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines is extending the cancellation of Boeing Co 737 MAX flights from its schedule by another month, through March 6, 2020, according to a regulatory filing.

As a result of the extended cancellations, Southwest said it was unable to provide an update on first quarter capacity guidance at this time.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese)

