Southwest CEO says sticking with Boeing 737 MAX, no current plans for new models

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Southwest Co Chief Executive Gary Kelly said on Thursday the company was sticking with its plan to keep growing its fleet with the 737 MAX made by Boeing Co and does not plan to order different aircraft models any time soon.

Southwest, which only uses Boeing 737 narrowbody jets, is the world's largest operator of the grounded 737 MAX model. Earlier, Kelly told CNBC that the company would not be a sole-737 carrier "into perpetuity."

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by David Gregorio)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

