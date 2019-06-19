South Korea's Korean Air to buy 30 Boeing 787 planes for $9.67 billion

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's biggest carrier Korean Air Lines said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy 30 Boeing planes for $9.67 billion.

The company said in a statement that it will buy 20 Boeing 787-10s and 10 more 787-9s to add to its existing fleet.

It is the first purchase for a South Korean carrier of a 787-10 model, the largest member of the Dreamliner family, the company said.

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Joori Roh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

