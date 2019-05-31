Co-presented by


You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

South Korea's central bank keeps rates unchanged, as expected

Business Reuters May 31, 2019 07:06:30 IST

South Koreas central bank keeps rates unchanged, as expected

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight meeting on Friday, although pressure to ease monetary policy is growing as global trade pressures drag on the export-reliant economy.

The Bank of Korea's Monetary Policy Board voted to hold the benchmark interest rate at 1.75%, as expected by 20 of 21 economists in a Reuters poll.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference starting at 0220 GMT.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 07:06:30 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile


Cricket Scores