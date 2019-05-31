South Korea's central bank keeps rates unchanged, as expected

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight meeting on Friday, although pressure to ease monetary policy is growing as global trade pressures drag on the export-reliant economy.

The Bank of Korea's Monetary Policy Board voted to hold the benchmark interest rate at 1.75%, as expected by 20 of 21 economists in a Reuters poll.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference starting at 0220 GMT.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

