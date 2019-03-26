South Korea's Asiana Airlines says auditor signs off financial statement

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's second-biggest carrier Asiana Airlines said on Tuesday its auditor had signed off its 2018 financial statement.

The auditor previously had refused to approve the statement citing a lack of information, triggering a share trading halt.

Asiana shares were due to resume trading on Tuesday, according to Korea Exchange.

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

