South Korea says to unveil plans to ease dependence on Japan industries

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea will unveil plans soon to reduce its economy's dependence on Japanese industries, its finance minister said on Wednesday, while repeating his call for Tokyo to end export curbs.

"The government is working on comprehensive plans to reduce the country's dependence on Japan's materials, components and equipment industries and will announce them soon," Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said at the start of a regular meeting of economy-related ministers.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Paul Tait)

