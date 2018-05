SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday General Motors agreed to limit its right to sell shares in GM's South Korean business, ensuring the business' continued operations in South Korea for 10 years.

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon also said state-run Korea Development Bank has secured a veto right regarding GM Korea.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.