South Korea creates 5,000 new jobs in July, smallest since January 2010

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea added a mere 5,000 new jobs in July, plunging from 106,000 a month earlier, official data showed on Friday, the smallest increase since January 2010 in the depths of the global financial crisis.

The latest job creation rate is far below the 72,000 reported in in May, which the South Korean finance minister said was a "shock".

July unemployment rate stood at a seasonally adjusted at 3.8 percent, up 0.1 percent in June. Youth unemployment remained high at 9.3 percent, unchanged from June.

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing By Eric Meijer)

