Soros Fund Management adds popular tech names, BlackRock in second quarter

By Jennifer Ablan and Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management LLC added Facebook Inc
The family office of billionaire George Soros also bought stakes in AT&T Inc
Soros Fund Management also dramatically boosted its shares in BlackRock Inc
Other notable adjustments included paring stakes in Netflix Inc
Soros Fund Management took share stakes in Facebook of 159,200 class A shares during the second quarter and 54,500 shares in Apple.
A number of prominent fund managers sharply cut their holdings in Apple only weeks before it became the first publicly-traded U.S. company to be worth more than $1 trillion.
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital slashed its stake by 77 percent, while Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management unloaded 95 percent. Advisory firm Diamond Hill Capital Management cut its stake by 27 percent.
Other big holders, including Sanders Capital and Adage Capital Partners, only trimmed small amounts in the second quarter.
Soros also rejigged his energy holdings, raising stakes in Devon Energy Corp
Quarterly disclosures of hedge fund managers' stock holdings, in what are known as 13F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, are one of the few public ways of learning what the managers are selling and buying.
But relying on the filings to develop an investment strategy comes with some risk because the disclosures come 45 days after the end of each quarter and may not reflect current positions. Still, the filings offer a glimpse into what hedge fund managers saw as opportunities to make money on the long side.
The filings do not disclose short positions, or bets that a stock will fall in price. As a result, the public filings do not always present a complete picture of a management firm's equities holdings.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, editing by G Crosse)
