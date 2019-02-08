Sony announces first-ever share buyback, stock rises five percent

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp announced on Friday a share buyback of 100 billion yen ($910 million) - its first ever aimed at boosting shareholder returns - sending the Japanese electronics and entertainment company's shares up more than 5 percent.

Sony said the buyback, to be conducted through March 22, would be equivalent to 2.36 percent of its outstanding stock.

The announcement comes a day after SoftBank Group Corp's shares jumped 17 percent after the Japanese tech investment giant unveiled a record share buyback.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.