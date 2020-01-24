Some in BOJ warned of soft inflation expectations - Dec. meeting minutes

TOKYO (Reuters) - A few Bank of Japan policymakers said households' short-term inflation expectations had declined since the sales tax hike in October, minutes of the central bank's December rate review showed on Friday.

One of the BOJ's nine board members said the central bank might need to ramp up stimulus depending on how much damage the tax hike inflicts on private consumption, the minutes showed.

At the December meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady but Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warned that risks to Japan's economic recovery remained high. [nL4N28T0A9]

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.