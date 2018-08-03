Some in Bank of Japan urged scrutiny on side effects of easy policy: June minutes

TOKYO (Reuters) - Some Bank of Japan board members said the central bank must carefully examine the impact that prolonged ultra-loose monetary policy was inflicting on financial institutions, minutes of the bank's June rate review showed on Friday.

"One member said the BOJ must consider countermeasures against the side effects of its policy before they materialised," according to the minutes.

At the June meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady and downgraded its assessment on inflation, reinforcing views Japan will lag well behind its U.S. and European peers in dialling back crisis-mode policies.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

