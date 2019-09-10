SoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO - FT

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T>, the biggest outside shareholder in the We Company, is urging the WeWork owner to shelve its anticipated initial public offering after concerns over the valuation it can achieve in a listing, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

