SoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO - FT

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T>, the biggest outside shareholder in the We Company, is urging the WeWork owner to shelve its anticipated initial public offering after concerns over the valuation it can achieve in a listing, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 05:06:19 IST