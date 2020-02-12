DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS RESULTS 2020 LIVE COUNTING

SoftBank shares untraded with glut of buy orders after T-Mobile-Sprint merger approval

Business Reuters Feb 12, 2020 06:06:50 IST

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> shares were untraded with a glut of buy orders on Wednesday morning after a federal judge approved the takeover of its U.S. wireless unit Sprint Corp by T-Mobile US Inc .

A deal would allow SoftBank, which reports its earnings on Wednesday, to offload a troubled asset when its other tech bets are facing investor scepticism and it is struggling to raise funds for a successor to its $100 billion Vision Fund.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 06:06:50 IST

