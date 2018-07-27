You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

SoftBank partners Paytm to launch mobile payments service 'PayPay' in Japan

Business Press Trust of India Jul 27, 2018 14:26:39 IST

New Delhi: SoftBank Group Corp on Friday said it will launch a digital payments service in Japan, and has partnered Paytm for the service.

The service PayPay will be launched by SoftBank's joint venture PayPay Corporation (with Yahoo Japan) in fall this year, SoftBank said in a statement.

"PayPay Corporation will team up with India's largest digital payments company Paytm, a SoftBank Vision Fund portfolio company, to utilise Paytm's technology and expertise in mobile payments," it added.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

In Japan, cash is still the mainstream payment methodology, with the current cashless payment ratio remaining at 20 percent, SoftBank said adding that the Japanese government is taking measures to raise the cashless payment ratio to 40 percent by 2025.

To aid these efforts, SoftBank and Yahoo Japan established PayPay Corporation in June this year and will launch its user-oriented payments platform in fall of 2018, it added.

"This will promote the broader use of cashless payment in Japan and provide highly convenient services to both consumers and affiliated stores," SoftBank noted.

"We want to build a Paytm model on local AI that allows us to take mobile payments to a large population where other digital methods have not fully penetrated," Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO - Paytm, said.

Paytm offers seamless mobile payments to over 300 million customers and 8 million merchants in India.


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 14:26 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores