Social security cover extended to around 50 crore people from 5 crore in 2014, says Narendra Modi

Business Press Trust of India Jun 27, 2018 11:59:18 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said social security cover has now been extended to around 50 crore people in the country, an increase of about 10 times since 2014.

"The social security schemes of the Government of India help cope with the uncertainties of life," Modi said.

The prime minister was interacting with beneficiaries of various social security schemes of the government through video conferencing. He said beneficiaries under various social security schemes stood at about 5 crore in 2014, which has now increased to 50 crore.

Referring to the financial inclusion programme Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, he said the emphasis was on three aspects -- opening the doors of the banks for the poor, or banking the unbanked; access to capital for small business and budding entrepreneurs, or funding the unfunded; and a social security cover for the poor and vulnerable, thus financially securing the unsecured.

A file photo of Narendra Modi. AP

About 28 crore new bank accounts have been opened under the Jan Dhan scheme.

"I am particularly happy that more women have bank accounts. It is important for women to be in the financial mainstream," he said.

The government is promoting schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana.

There are about 1 crore subscribers of the assured minimum pension scheme Atal Pension Yojana.

The government is also promoting Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana for citizens aged 60 years and above. About 3 lakh people have so far benefited from the scheme.


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 11:59 AM

