Social enterprise firm Sistema.bio raises $12 mn; to help 2 lakh farmers globally over next 3 years

New Delhi: Social enterprise Sistema.bio Monday said it has raised $12 million from investors and the amount would be used to help two lakh farmers in many countries, including India, over the next three years.

"Shell Foundation, DILA CAPITAL, Engie RDE Fund, EcoEnterprise Fund, EDFIMC (ElectriFI), Endeavor Catalyst Fund, CoCapital, Triodos, Alpha Mundi, and Lendahand are among the investors and creditors participating in the round," the company said in a statement.

It plans to impact two lakh smallholder farmers in India, Kenya, Mexico, and South America with biodigester technology over the next three years.

Sistema.bio is an international social enterprise that works with smallholder farmers to address the challenges such as poverty, food security, and climate change, providing access to innovative biodigester technology, training and financing to make farmers more productive, efficient and sustainable.

The company started its operations in India in 2017 with its headquarters in Pune. The enterprise has reached over 300 households impacting over 1,500 lives in India with operations in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Sistema.bio manufactures and distributes high-quality, affordable biodigesters that enable farmers around the world to convert waste into energy and fertiliser.

