You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Slack beats quarterly revenue estimates

Business Reuters Dec 05, 2019 04:05:52 IST

Slack beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) - Slack Technologies Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as more companies subscribed to its messaging platform.

The company's revenue jumped nearly 60% to $168.7 million (£131.49 million) in the second quarter ended Oct.31, above analysts' average estimates of $156.0 million, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

However, net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $89.2 million from $47.7 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 04:05:52 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com