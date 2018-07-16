Football world cup 2018

Skill development: Govt, pvt sector should work hand in hand to ensure successful ecosystem, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Business Press Trust of India Jul 16, 2018 09:37:01 IST

Bhubaneswar: Government and private sectors should work in tandem to build a proper skilled ecosystem as India is collaborating with Japan, Germany and other countries for effective training of youth, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

"It is imperative that the government and the private sector works hand in hand to ensure a successful skilled ecosystem," Pradhan said.

File image of Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Image courtesy: PIB

He was speaking at the inauguration of an event, marking the 3rd-anniversary celebration of Skill India Mission, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, observed globally on 15 July.

"We are also partnering with countries like Japan, Germany and UAE to ensure global opportunities of training and employment for India's youth," the Union Skill Development minister said.

K P Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, "Under the Skill India Mission, we are able to annually skill, reskill, or upskill close to 1 crore youth in the country just under central government programs."

"It is also being positively supplemented by state and industry efforts towards equipping the youth with the market relevant skill sets." Krishnan added.


Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 09:37 AM

