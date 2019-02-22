You are here:
Singapore lender OCBC's fourth quarter net profit falls 10 percent, misses estimates

Business Reuters Feb 22, 2019 06:06:22 IST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd missed market estimates by reporting a 10 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hit by a subdued performance in its insurance business.

The results from Singapore's No. 2 listed bank came days after top lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd posted an eight percent rise in quarterly profit, in line with market expectations.

OCBC's October-December net profit came in at S$926 million ($684 million), versus S$1.03 billion a year earlier and compared with the S$1.17 billion average estimate of four analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)

