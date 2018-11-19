Singapore eyes 14% growth in tourist arrivals from India in 2018; to tap young travellers' segment

Mumbai: Singapore is expecting 14 percent growth in tourist footfalls from India this year compared to 2017, and plans to tap the growing young travellers segment."Last year (2017) was a record year where we received1.27 million Indians travellers. This year, from January till September we have already received 1.08 million Indians. So looking at this growing trend we are hoping 14 percent growth over last year," Singapore Tourism Board (STB) regional director, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, GB Srithar told PTI here.

With the record arrivals in 2017, India has become the third highest contributor of visitor arrivals to Singapore, he said. China and Indonesia are top two source markets for Singapore, while Malaysia is at number four followed by Australia and Japan.

In terms of spending, he said, India continued to retain the number three position. He said, for Indian travellers Singapore has always been a popular destination for families, cruise and meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE), however, STB is planning to tap the growing younger population in the sub-continent.

"With maximum population in India in the 35-42 age group, we want to show them a different side of Singapore, in addition to being a great family destination. From the coolest indie gigs and the biggest international concerts, to eclectic music festivals, raves and jazz nights, we have a diverse and vibrant music and event scene," Srithar said. This will appeal to the lifestyle and entertainment seeking travellers.

For this, STB has introduced the concept of Passion Tribes and unveiled four specific tribes, including foodies, collectors, explorers and progressors, he said. "For promotions we are planning to focus more on digital medium to increase our reach across India. However, we will continue with other mediums, including radio," he said.

STB, he said, did an eight-city roadshow this year and in 2019, it is planning to spread to tier II and III cities as well. Talking about connectivity, STB assistant chief executive Chee Pey Chang said, currently Singapore is directly connected with daily flights in 17 cities in India.

"We are watching the demand scenario closely. We are working on the strategy whether to increase the frequency of direct flights from the existing 17 cities or to connect few more new cities in India going forward. However, nothing is in the immediate pipeline," he added.