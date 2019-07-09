Singapore Exchange invests in fintech Smartkarma

(Reuters) - Singapore Exchange on Tuesday said it will invest in locally-based fintech company Smartkarma, tapping its investment research network.

The exchange has been looking to drive growth across multiple asset classes that it houses as it faces stiff competition from Hong Kong, Asia's other financial capital, and others.

Smartkarma, which operates a global investment research network, is also branching into corporate solutions, as it seeks to tap top executives and investor relations, the statement added.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

