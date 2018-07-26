You are here:
Sinclair, Tribune shares jump after Trump knocks FCC in tweet

Business Reuters Jul 26, 2018 00:06:24 IST

Sinclair, Tribune shares jump after Trump knocks FCC in tweet

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc and Tribune Media Co shares rose on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Communications Commision for deferring a decision last week on their proposed $3.9 billion tie-up.

"So sad and unfair that the FCC wouldn’t approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune. This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Sinclair shares jumped nearly 3 percent to $26.83, while Tribune rose 2.7 percent to $33.75. Sinclair is down about 19 percent since FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said on July 18 he had "serious concerns" about the deal announced in May 2017.

Pai did not comment on Trump's tweet but is set to testify alongside fellow FCC commissioners at a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on Wednesday.

The FCC voted last week 4-0 to refer the proposed merger to an administrative law judge to review questions about the company's candor, a move that analysts say will likely lead to the deal's collapse.

The FCC said Sinclair "did not fully disclose" facts about the merger, raising questions about whether the company "attempted to skirt the commission’s broadcast ownership rules.”

Sinclair, the largest U.S. television station owner, did not immediately comment on Trump's tweet and has denied it misled the FCC about station divestitures.

Sinclair has said if the deal is approved, it would reach nearly 59 percent of the nation’s television households and come amid growing consolidation. Either Tribune or Sinclair can terminate the deal if it is not completed by Aug. 8.

On Tuesday, Cox Enterprises Inc said it was exploring strategic options for its 14 television properties, including stations in Atlanta, Seattle, Boston, Charlotte, North Carolina, Orlando, Florida, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Cox cited statements by Pai "that he intends to loosen rules around ownership of local TV stations."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

