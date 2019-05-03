Sinclair to buy sports networks from Disney - WSJ

(Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has struck a deal valued at more than $10 billion to acquire 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The agreement is expected to be announced as early as Friday, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Disney and Sinclair were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.