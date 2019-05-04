Sinclair to buy Disney's sports networks in $10.6 billion deal

(Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, the largest U.S. broadcast station owner, said on Friday it would buy 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co in a deal valued at $10.6 billion.

Disney bought the sports networks as part of its $71 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film and television assets.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

