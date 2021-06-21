Shyam Metalics IPO finalised today; here’s how to check your application status

Shyam Metalics has raised Rs 270 crore from its 22 anchor investors before the IPO. The price range of Shyam Metalics IPO was Rs 303-306 per share

Shyam Metalics' initial public offering (IPO) was finalised today (Monday, 21 June). From 14 June to 16 June, there were over 2.10 crore shares offered for subscription. The Shyam Metalics IPO received 121.43 times subscription.

The IPO received total bids for 256.11 crore (2,56,11,20,545) shares against the IPO size of 2.10 crores shares. The issue size was Rs 909 crore with fresh equity shares of Rs 657 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders worth Rs 252 crores.

The IPO was subscribed 155.71 times by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

The non-institutional investors subscribed the IPO 339.98 times while the shares of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 11.64 times.

Shyam Metalics has raised Rs 270 crore from its 22 anchor investors before the IPO. The price range of Shyam Metalics IPO was Rs 303-306 per share.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of this IPO.

Here are the steps that you can take to check the application status of Shyam Metalics IPO:

Step 1: Visit the website https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx

Step 2: From the dropdown menu, select Shyam Metalics

Step 3: Enter your Client ID or application number

Step 4: Click on search to see the application status

The application status of Shyam Metalics IPO can also be checked from the website of BSE Sensex.

Step 1: Open the website https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: On the homepage, select Equity from the drop-down menu

Step 3: Now select ‘Shyam Metalics & Energy’

Step 4: Enter your application number and PAN

Step 5: Click on search to check your application status