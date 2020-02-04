You are here:
Shriram Transport Finance stock zooms nearly 13% after company reports 38% jump in Q3 earnings

Business Press Trust of India Feb 04, 2020 12:44:24 IST

  • The scrip jumped 12.84% to Rs 1,113.40 on the BSE and at the NSE, it climbed 12.85% to Rs 1,114.95

  • The non-banking financial company had posted a net profit of Rs 635.45 crore in October-December 2018-19

  • Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 4,288.26 crore from Rs 3,993.40 crore in the year-ago quarter

New Delhi: Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) on Tuesday zoomed nearly 13 percent after the company reported 38.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December.

Representational image. Reuters

The scrip jumped 12.84 percent to Rs 1,113.40 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it climbed 12.85 percent to Rs 1,114.95.

Shriram Transport Finance on Monday reported 38.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 879.16 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) had posted a net profit of Rs 635.45 crore in October-December 2018-19.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 4,288.26 crore from Rs 3,993.40 crore in the year-ago quarter.

STFC is the flagship company of Shriram Group.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 12:44:24 IST

