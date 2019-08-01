Should you buy Tech Mahindra shares when profit margins are under pressure? impact of RBI relaxing ECB norms; read all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on our website and mobile apps.

Tech Mahindra: Should you buy the low?

The flurry of bad news in corporate earnings continues. Tech Mahindra reported a disappointing performance in the June quarter, marked by weak revenues and a steep decline in margin. The communication and enterprise verticals showed a subdued performance. That said, management commentary was optimistic particularly in reference to deal wins and the deal pipeline. A switch to 5G is also a big opportunity in the medium term. But is that enough reason to buy the stock? Click here to read more.

Hero MotoCorp: Q1 results show persisting challenges

If Tech Mahindra was bad, Hero MotoCorp earnings were worse thanks to the weak macroeconomic environment and regulatory headwinds that pose multiple challenges to the two-wheeler industry. Hero’s shrinking volumes led to a decline in revenue and operating profit. Margins continue to be under pressure. Moreover, demand will remain lacklustre in the near to medium term. How does one trade such a stock? Is there a silver lining to this cloud? Click here to read more.

What are the implications of RBI relaxing foreign currency borrowing norms?

The government seems to have run out of options to boost economic growth. Its tax revenues are flat in the June quarter leaving little fiscal space to spend more. So it is flogging its one-trick pony of trying to boost credit growth. The latest in a series of measures to boost interest rates is relaxing external commercial borrowings rules. Companies are now allowed to borrow abroad to repay domestic debt. This will allow domestic rates to come down. But are the benefits worth the risks? Click here to read more.

