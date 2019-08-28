Should investors give Motilal Oswal another chance? Stock picks from tech analysts; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Needed: A package for agriculture

The union finance minister announced a comprehensive package to revive the faltering economy last week. What’s more, a package dedicated to the housing and realty sector has been promised. This is excellent but in terms of specific focus, a crucial sector and geography are missing – rural India and those who are connected to farming. Expecting these to benefit from the trickledown effect of higher growth from manufacturing and business, in general, is an indirect and inefficient way of addressing the needs of the most neglected. What does the agriculture sector need to revive growth? Click here to read more.

Motilal Oswal: Should investors give it another chance?

Diversification is a great strategy to provide stability to the business. However, diversification cannot be a cure for a struggling business nor can it help cement a company’s lead in a thriving business. Consider Motilal Oswal: After three decades as a financial services player, it entered the housing finance business in FY15. That decision to diversify is backfiring, as of now. Despite having infused Rs 850 crore of capital till date, the housing finance subsidiary’s performance continues to be weak with a non-meaningful contribution to the group. What justifies the management’s focus on nurturing a housing finance business? Click here to read more.

Are attractive valuations enough to buy the Minda stock?

Minda Corp posted a weak set of numbers amid weakness in the automobile sector globally. On year-on-year (YoY) basis, its sales declined whereas operating profitability remained stable because of accounting changes related to the implementation of Ind-AS 116. Adjusted profitability is lower due to negative operating leverage -- where lower volumes lead to lower recovery of fixed cost per unit. But this weak performance also has to weigh against the company’s leadership position, its strong product portfolio, shifting consumer preference towards premium vehicles etc. which should boost Minda’s growth. Valuations are attractive too. Click here to read more.

