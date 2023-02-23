Taiwanese shoe manufacturer Pou Chen is going to reduce up to 3,000 jobs in Vietnam’s capital Ho Chi Minh City by the end of this month amid weak export demand, as per media reports. The Taiwanese firm makes sneakers for global brands such as Nike, Adidas and ASICS. The corporation is in discussions with its union regarding the compensation for employees being laid off. Pou Chen stated that it is going to adjust output in response to economic uncertainty. Pou Chen’s Vietnamese unit, Pouyuen Vietnam, is among the largest employers in Ho Chi Minh City and employs around 50,000 workers. Pouyuen has placed about 20,000 workers on alternative schedules since November amid a decline in orders.

In January, Vietnam’s shoe exports slumped by nearly 18 percent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office, as noted by Nikkei Asia. The Vietnamese economy heavily depends on exports of labour-intensive products such as clothing and shoes.

Pou Chen’s job cuts come amid a time when the world is already witnessing huge numbers of layoffs across the globe by big companies. As per reports, social media giant Meta has been seeking to eliminate more jobs in its effort to cut costs. This comes after the company already laid off more than 11,000 employees last year. Similarly, Google has fired 12,000 employees and Microsoft has laid off 10,000 workers. This month, Microsoft reportedly fired employees in its hardware divisions including HoloLens, Surface and Xbox teams in another round of layoffs. The tech giant removed 617 workers from its Seattle office.

Twitter also laid off dozens of employees across sales and engineering departments last week. This comes after the company fired 50 percent of its workforce after Elon Musk’s takeover of the microblogging platform in later October last year. E-commerce giant Amazon has also fired about 18,000 workers. Apple has begun firing contractors, however, it has not yet laid off full-time permanent employees. According to layoffs.fyi, a total of 1,08,986 employees have been laid off by 394 tech companies in 2023 so far due to the global economic slowdown.

