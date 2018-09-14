Shivinder Mohan Singh withdraws petition against brother Malvinder; market reacts favorably with Fortis Healthcare trading up at 1.1%

Shivinder Mohan Singh withdrew his petition against Malvinder Singh from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) The stock market reacted favorably.Shares of Fortis are currently trading a 145.50, up 1.1% on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

He had filed a lawsuit last week against older brother Malvinder and former chief of financial services firm Religare Enterprises Sunil Godhwani, alleging "oppression and mismanagement" at their joint businesses

Here is the full text of the petition:

The Honb’le NCLT today granted my request to withdraw the petition of oppression and mismanagement I had filed against my brother Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani. I am indebted to the Court for accepting my request.

The request to withdraw was made after repeated urging by my mother – and family – that Malvinder and I participate in mediation as a final attempt to resolve amicably the inter se issues between us.

The decision to file the case was made with a very heavy heart and after careful deliberation. The decision to withdraw was weighed equally seriously. I did so because my primary goal remains to address and resolve the group’s issues through constructive and transparent engagement with Daiichi Sankyo and our other creditors. It is clear that my brother and I cannot do so together. To that end, I intend to use the mediation process to get to a critical decision. Namely, whether my brother or I take full responsibility for resolving the group’s issues with Daiichi Sankyo and other lenders.

In the event mediation fails, I intend to reassess and start a fresh action if that is what it takes to address all issues and start afresh.

To ally justifiable skepticism, let me be clear: the decision to disassociate from my brother and tread an independent path stands.

Shivinder Singh

September 14, 2018